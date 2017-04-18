Polysaccharide sequencing

Definition

Polysaccharide sequencing refers to the determination of the sequence of polysaccharides. This is more complex than sequencing some other biopolymers as although many polysaccharides are linear, many also have branches. Additionally there are many monosaccharides which can each be bonded in different ways by different enzymes. Techniques for determining polysaccharide structures include NMR spectroscopy and methylation analysis.

News and Comment

All News & Comment