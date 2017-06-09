Latest Research and Reviews
The evolutionary significance of polyploidy
Polyploidy occurs frequently but is usually detrimental to survival; thus, few polyploids survive in the long term. Here, evidence linking the short-term evolutionary success of polyploids to environmental upheaval is reviewed and possible longer-term evolutionary benefits of polyploidy are discussed.
Genome assembly with in vitro proximity ligation data and whole-genome triplication in lettuce
Genome assembly for many plant species can be challenging due to large size and high repeat content. Here, the authors use in vitro proximity ligation to assemble the genome of lettuce, revealing a family-specific triplication event and providing a comprehensive reference genome for a member of the Compositae.Nature Communications 8, 14953
Sex determination: Polyploid paternityNature Plants 3, 17007
Domestication: Polyploidy boosts domestication
A detailed phylogenetic study now shows that there is a compelling association between polyploidy and domestication, and that polyploidy more frequently occurs before domestication.Nature Plants 2, 16116
DNA damage response: Cell thriving despite DNA damage
A four-lane highway to cancer
Galluzzi and Kroemer take advantage of a large study of somatic copy number alterations to revisit the previously suggested idea that cancer aneuploidy frequently arises from genome duplication.
Genomics: Decoding the ancestors of peanut
Cultivated peanut has a large, complex genome, so obtaining its entire sequence is challenging. De novo assemblies of two diploid ancestor genomes provide high-quality reference sequences for decoding allotetraploid peanut genomes, and will become valuable resources for breeding and evolutionary studies.Nature Plants 2, 16042
Plant sciences: A powerful haploid tool for plant geneticsNature Methods 12, 15