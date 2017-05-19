Polymer synthesis

Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Anionic silicate organic frameworks constructed from hexacoordinate silicon centres
Hexacoordinate silicon is seen often in molecular compounds, but very rarely in crystalline silicate materials. Now, reversible Si–O chemistry has been used to assemble octahedral dianionic SiO6 building units and anthracene derivatives into crystalline, microporous silicate organic frameworks that share characteristics of both covalent organic frameworks and inorganic zeolites.
Protocols |
Preparation of molecularly imprinted polymers specific to glycoproteins, glycans and monosaccharides via boronate affinity controllable–oriented surface imprinting
This protocol describes how to produce molecularly imprinted polymers, synthetic receptors that can be produced with antibody-like binding properties. They are easier and cheaper to produce than antibodies and lectins.Nature Protocols 12, 964–987
Reviews | | open
Regioregular narrow-bandgap-conjugated polymers for plastic electronics
The continued search of high-performance semiconductors for organic electronics calls for smart molecular designs. Here, Ying et al. review the recent development of synthesizing regioregular narrow bandgap conjugated polymers and the effect of regioregularity on transistor and photovoltaic performance.Nature Communications 8, 14047
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 11, 213
Research Highlights |
Giant molecules: Made to order
Comments and Opinion |
Molecular defects in organic materials
Nature is the master in precision synthesis of macromolecules. In synthetic materials, achieving a high degree of structural precision is challenging and the influence of molecular defects on the properties of materials remains uncertain.Nature Reviews Materials 1, 15013
News and Views |
Metal–organic frameworks: Framing upconversion materials
Solid-state organic materials that convert low-power visible light into higher-energy radiation have been synthesized using metal–organic frameworks. This approach could be used to make polymers that increase the efficiency of photovoltaic devices.Nature Materials 14, 864–865
Research Highlights |
Polymer substrates: Supporting pluripotencyNature Materials 14, 654
Research Highlights |
Polymer chemistry: Put a ring on itNature Chemistry 7, 614