Polymer characterization

Latest Research and Reviews
Interpenetration of polymeric microgels at ultrahigh densitiesScientific Reports 7, 1487
Zero birefringence films of pullulan ester derivativesScientific Reports 7, 46342
Main-chain metallopolymers at the static–dynamic boundary based on nickelocene
Main-chain polymetallocenes are typically static in nature due to strong metal–ligand bonding. Now, it has been shown that such polymers based on nickelocene are dynamic due to weaker nickel–cyclopentadienyl interactions, and at low concentration or at elevated temperature, depolymerization to the moderately strained monomer occurs.
News and Comment
Chemical virology: Packing polymers in protein cages
The combination of addressable synthetic macromolecules with proteins of precise structure and function often leads to materials with unique properties, as is now shown by the efficient multi-site initiation of polymer growth inside the cavity of a virus capsid.Nature Chemistry 4, 775–777
Two-dimensional materials: Polymers stripped down
Two-dimensional polymers can serve to organize chemical functionality periodically over large areas, but their rational synthesis has remained limited. Now, a free-standing, single-layer polymer sheet has been prepared and isolated through a two-step procedure — a photochemical reaction within a layered organic crystal followed by exfoliation.Nature Chemistry 4, 244–245
Nanoporous materials: Activity in a flash
Turning on chemical reactivity using light enables on-demand trapping of noxious gases inside a porous coordination polymer.NPG Asia Materials 3, 6