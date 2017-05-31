Polycystic kidney disease
Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) is a genetic disorder whereby a large number of cysts develop primarily within the kidneys, but also in other organs. PKD can be autosomal dominant (one mutated gene required to develop the disease) or autosomal recessive (mutated genes are inherited from both parents leading to disease).
Mutations in DZIP1L, which encodes a ciliary-transition-zone protein, cause autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease
Sudipto Roy, Carol Wicking, Carsten Bergmann and colleagues report that mutations in DZIP1L cause autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease (ARPKD). Through studies of mouse and zebrafish models of DZIP1L loss of function, the authors demonstrate that DZIP1L is required for proper function of the periciliary diffusion barrier.
microRNA-17 family promotes polycystic kidney disease progression through modulation of mitochondrial metabolism
Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) is a life-threatening genetic disease that leads to renal failure. Here Hajarnis et al. show that miR-17 modulates cyst progression in ADPKD through metabolic reprogramming of mitochondria and its inhibition slows cyst development and improves renal functions.Nature Communications 8, 14395
The importance of total kidney volume in evaluating progression of polycystic kidney disease
The usefulness of total kidney volume (TKV) as a biomarker of disease progression in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease is disputed. Here, the authors propose that TKV can be used to monitor treatment efficacy and as a surrogate end point in clinical trials.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 667–677
Six2creFrs2α knockout mice are a novel model of renal cystogenesisScientific Reports 6, 36736
Cystic kidney disease: A new osmoregulatory role for HNF-1β
Genetics: Novel causative genes for polycystic liver disease
A new study identifies heterozygous loss-of-function mutations in three additional genes (ALG8, SEC61B and PKHD1) as causative for the development and progression of isolated polycystic liver diseases. Mutations in these genes, together with previously described mutations in other genes (PRKCSH, SEC63, LRP5 and GANAB), might now explain ∼50% of PLD cases.
Polycystic kidney disease: PMM2 mutation causes PKD and hyperinsulinismNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 321
Polycystic kidney disease: MicroRNA-17: a new drug target for ADPKDNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 260
Cystic kidney disease: PALS1 links polarity, TGF-β and the Hippo pathwayNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 193
Polycystic kidney disease: PC2 function: insights from the coldNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 136