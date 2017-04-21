PolyADP-ribosylation
PolyADP-ribosylation, also known as parylation, is the post-translational modification process by which polymers of ADP-ribose (poly(adenosinediphosphate-ribose)) are covalently attached to proteins by PAR polymerase enzymes. The polymerase covalently attaches poly(ADP-ribose) polymer to itself and appropriate acceptors such as histones and other DNA-associated proteins. Parylation regulates chromatin organization, DNA repair, transcription and replication and other processes.
PARP1 promotes gene expression at the post-transcriptional level by modulating the RNA-binding protein HuR
PARP1, in addition to its role in DNA repair, has a role in regulating gene transcription via PARylation of target proteins. Here the authors show that HuR is targeted after lipopolysaccharide exposure to regulate the inflammatory gene expression at post-transcriptional level.Nature Communications 8, 14632
Proteome-wide identification of the endogenous ADP-ribosylome of mammalian cells and tissue
ADP-ribosylation is a reversible post-translational protein modification involved in many cellular processes. Here the authors describe a sensitive approach for the analysis of ADP-ribosylation sites under physiologic conditions and identify lysine residues as in vivo targets of ADP-ribosylation.Nature Communications 7, 12917
Tankyrase inhibition aggravates kidney injury in the absence of CD2APCell Death & Disease 7, e2302
Wnt pathway activation by ADP-ribosylation
Wnt/β-catenin signalling directs several developmental processes and is aberrantly activated in several cancers. Here the authors implicate Tankyrase—previously shown to target the scaffolding protein Axin for proteolysis—in early Wnt signalling by promoting the interaction between Axin and the Wnt co-receptor LRP6.Nature Communications 7, 11430
Post-translational modifications: ADP-ribosylation promotes transcription elongation
The use of a chemical genetics approach to identify poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) targets revealed that PARP1 promotes transcription elongation.
PAR and the organization of the DNA damage response
Protein stability: The ADP ribosylation switch in BiP
Expanding the functional repertoire of macrodomains
Macrodomains are conserved globular domains that can interact with, and in some cases modify, ADP-ribose–based molecules. In this issue, two reports add to the functional repertoire of this domain, by demonstrating that a subset of macrodomain-containing proteins functions to catalyze the removal of protein-proximal ADP-ribose.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 20, 407–408