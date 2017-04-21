PolyADP-ribosylation

Definition

PolyADP-ribosylation, also known as parylation, is the post-translational modification process by which polymers of ADP-ribose (poly(adenosinediphosphate-ribose)) are covalently attached to proteins by PAR polymerase enzymes. The polymerase covalently attaches poly(ADP-ribose) polymer to itself and appropriate acceptors such as histones and other DNA-associated proteins. Parylation regulates chromatin organization, DNA repair, transcription and replication and other processes.

