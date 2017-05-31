Reviews |
Latest Research and Reviews
BiodiversityNature 546, 47
Tailored emails prompt electric vehicle owners to engage with tariff switching information
Electric vehicles are only as green as the electricity used to charge them, but owners tend to charge vehicles at times of peak use. This study shows that tailored emails increase engagement with information about time-of-use tariffs, with maximal effects within the first three months of ownership.Nature Energy 2, 17073
Finding pathways to national-scale land-sector sustainability
Options for achieving multiple sustainability goals in land systems are limited, and integrated national-scale analyses are needed across the broader environment and economy to prioritize efficient sustainability interventions.Nature 544, 217–222
COP21 climate negotiators’ responses to climate model forecasts
Communicating climate science requires depicting uncertainty. This study shows that the tendency for COP21 policymakers to assign model forecasts less weight than their prior beliefs when making predictions is mitigated by presenting individual model forecasts with the statistical range.
Advancing Australia's role in climate change and health research
Australia allocates less than 0.1% of health funding to research on health and climate change. This Perspective highlights the country's strength in the individual disciplines of climate science and health research and calls for bringing these areas together.Nature Climate Change 7, 103–106
Harmonize conflicting regulations for genetically engineered plants and animals
Researchers must seize the chance to inject scientific sense into US governance of modified crops and livestock.
UK scientists hope for softened Brexit after shock election result
Conservative party loses majority but aims to form government.
The G20 must govern the shift to low-carbon energy
Andreas Goldthau calls for the world's 20 largest economies to take the helm in managing the transition from fossil fuels while keeping the global economy stable.
Italy rebuked for failure to prevent olive-tree tragedy
European Commission reveals widespread delays by the country’s authorities to halt spread of deadly plant disease.
US exits Paris, Jupiter’s new moons and the biggest prize in science
The week in science: 2–8 June 2017.
The illusion of control in germline-engineering policyNature Biotechnology 35, 502–506