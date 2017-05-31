Policy

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Reviews |

    • Terry P. Hughes
    • , Michele L. Barnes
    • , David R. Bellwood
    • , Joshua E. Cinner
    • , Graeme S. Cumming
    • , Jeremy B. C. Jackson
    • , Joanie Kleypas
    • , Ingrid A. van de Leemput
    • , Janice M. Lough
    • , Tiffany H. Morrison
    • , Stephen R. Palumbi
    • , Egbert H. van Nes
    •  & Marten Scheffer
    Nature 546, 82–90

  • Research |

    Options for achieving multiple sustainability goals in land systems are limited, and integrated national-scale analyses are needed across the broader environment and economy to prioritize efficient sustainability interventions.

    • Lei Gao
    •  & Brett A. Bryan
    Nature 544, 217–222

  • Research |

    Communicating climate science requires depicting uncertainty. This study shows that the tendency for COP21 policymakers to assign model forecasts less weight than their prior beliefs when making predictions is mitigated by presenting individual model forecasts with the statistical range.

    • Valentina Bosetti
    • , Elke Weber
    • , Loïc Berger
    • , David V. Budescu
    • , Ning Liu
    •  & Massimo Tavoni
    Nature Climate Change 7

  • Reviews |

    Australia allocates less than 0.1% of health funding to research on health and climate change. This Perspective highlights the country's strength in the individual disciplines of climate science and health research and calls for bringing these areas together.

    • Donna Green
    • , Andrew Pitman
    • , Adrian Barnett
    • , John Kaldor
    • , Peter Doherty
    •  & Fiona Stanley
    Nature Climate Change 7, 103–106
