Polaritons are hybrid particles made up of a photon strongly coupled to an electric dipole. Examples of such a dipole include an electron–hole pair in a semiconductor, which forms an exciton polariton, and the oscillating electrons at the surface of a metal, which creates a surface-plasmon polariton.
Nanoimaging of resonating hyperbolic polaritons in linear boron nitride antennas
Here, the authors report a near-field study of hyperbolic phonon polaritons in linear antennas made of hexagonal boron nitride. Infrared nanospectroscopy and nanoimaging experiments reveal sharp Fabry-Perot resonances with large quality factors, exhibiting atypical modal behaviour.Nature Communications 8, 15624
Valley-polarized exciton–polaritons in a monolayer semiconductor
Exploitation of the valley electronic structure of transition metal dichalcogenides with exciton–polaritons is an elusive challenge. Now, valley-polarized exciton–polaritons in monolayers of MoS2 have been demonstrated.
Paramagnetic resonance in spin-polarized disordered Bose-Einstein condensatesScientific Reports 7, 2076
Multivalley engineering in semiconductor microcavitiesScientific Reports 7, 45243
Electrically tunable artificial gauge potential for polaritons
Artificial gauge fields promise a route to controlling topological properties of photonic systems but have only been realized by static design. Here, Lim et al. demonstrate that perpendicular electric and magnetic fields can effect dynamically controlled artificial gauge potentials for polaritons.Nature Communications 8, 14540
Exciton-polaritons: In full flow
Flow without friction is a strange phenomenon usually seen in quantum fluids that are cooled to temperatures near absolute zero, but features of superfluidity have now been seen with polaritons at ambient conditions.
Physics and applications of exciton–polariton lasers
Although exciton–polariton lasers have been experimentally demonstrated in a variety of material systems, robust practical implementations are still challenging. Similarities with atomic Bose–Einstein condensates make the system suitable for chip-based quantum simulators for non-trivial many-body physics.Nature Materials 15, 1049–1052
Shiny condensates
Commercialization of exciton–polariton research as well as investigation of exciting physical phenomena in exciton–polariton condensates relies on improving material properties.Nature Materials 15, 1047
Exciton–polariton condensates: Exciton-mediated superconductivity
Laser-generated exciton–polariton condensates in transition metal dichalcogenide heterostructures may trigger Cooper pairing of electrons and induce high-temperature superconductivity.Nature Materials 15, 599–600
Spin-orbit coupling: A polaritonic moleculeNature Photonics 9, 357
Light-matter coupling: Dynamic observationNature Photonics 9, 7