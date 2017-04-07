Podocytes
Podocytes are highly specialised, terminally differentiated cells that are located in the Bowman's capsule of the kidney. These cells have interdigitated foot processes that are bridged by a membrane called the slit diaphragm, and have a role in the selective permeability of the glomerular filtration barrier.
Sorting Nexin 9 facilitates podocin endocytosis in the injured podocyteScientific Reports 7, 43921
The impact of insulin resistance on the kidney and vasculature
Renal and vascular insulin resistance results in pathophysiological alterations including sodium retention, renal gluconeogenesis and podocyte dysfunction. Here, the authors discuss the mechanisms and effects of insulin resistance in the kidney and vasculature as well as therapeutic approaches to improve insulin sensitivity.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 721–737
Podocyte–actin dynamics in health and disease
Podocytes have a crucial role in maintaining the glomerular filtration barrier and their loss leads to glomerular disease. This Review discusses the role of podocyte actin dynamics in health and disease as well as the potential for personalized medicine approaches that target podocyte proteins.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 692–710
Organs-on-chips: Filtration enabled by differentiation
The efficient generation of mature podocytes from induced pluripotent stem cells makes possible the recapitulation of renal blood filtration on a chip.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0074
Glomerular disease: Crescentic glomerulonephritis: beyond the immune system
T cells mediate injury in glomerulonephritis but mice devoid of T cells and B cells can also develop this disease. A new study shows that expression of the cytokine receptor common subunit γ and IL-15 in podocytes protects against crescentic glomerulonephritis, independent of B cells, T cells and natural killer cells.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 198–200
Glomerular disease: A suPAR kidney connection found in the bone marrow
A population of immature myeloid cells in the bone marrow can transfer proteinuric kidney disease from affected to unaffected mice. This new finding highlights a possible central role of bone marrow as the source of the circulating factor(s) that lead to recurrent focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and potentially other kidney diseases.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 263–264
Diabetic nephropathy: Lipid toxicity drives renal diseaseNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 194
Podocyte biology: Dynamic control of actin remodelling
Diabetic nephropathy: Role of podocyte SHP-1 in hyperglycaemic memory