PML bodies
PML (promyelocytic leukaemia) bodies are spherical structures in the nucleus that can measure up to 1 µM in diameter. The principal organizing component of PML bodies is the PML protein. PML bodies vary in composition and have been implicated in cellular processes such as telomere lengthening and the DNA damage response.
- Scientific Reports 7, 45038
SUMO5, a Novel Poly-SUMO Isoform, Regulates PML Nuclear BodiesScientific Reports 6, 26509
Direct visualization of the co-transcriptional assembly of a nuclear body by noncoding RNAs
The formation of subnuclear domains, such as the paraspeckles where hyperdited mRNAs are stored, is not well understood. The transcription of the paraspeckle non-coding RNA MEN ɛ/β initiates the recruitment of other components to assemble this nuclear body.Nature Cell Biology 13, 95–101
Nucleation of nuclear bodies by RNA
Mammalian nuclear bodies are involved in various aspects of nuclear function and contain RNAs. Tethering of specific RNA transcripts to a genomic location allows de novo assembly of the nuclear bodies that normally contain these transcripts.Nature Cell Biology 13, 167–173
53BP1 nuclear bodies form around DNA lesions generated by mitotic transmission of chromosomes under replication stress
53BP1 is marker of double-strand breaks and accumulates in nuclear foci. These foci are shown to accumulate in G1 at lesions generated by replication stress and may shield lesions from erosion.Nature Cell Biology 13, 243–253
Antiviral immunity: Viral restriction goes nuclear
A specific nuclear PML isoform functions in the host response to infection by sequestering the viral polymerase of an RNA virus for which replication takes place in the cytoplasm.Nature Reviews Microbiology 9, 832–833
RNA seeds nuclear bodies
The interior of the eukaryotic cell nucleus is populated by a multitude of microscopic domains termed nuclear bodies. Despite having attracted much attention, how these compartments form and are maintained remained elusive. Now, two live-cell imaging studies provide compelling evidence that nascent RNAs can act as transiently immobilized scaffolds that recruit specific nuclear body proteins.Nature Cell Biology 13, 110–112