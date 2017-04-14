Pluripotency
Pluripotency describes the ability of a cell to develop into the three primary germ cell layers of the early embryo and therefore into all cells of the adult body, but not extra-embryonic tissues such as the placenta. Embryonic stem cells and induced pluripotent stem cells are characterised by their pluripotency.
Latest Research and Reviews
Ground rules of the pluripotency gene regulatory network
In this article, the authors review the mechanisms by which the pluripotency gene regulatory network governs the acquisition, maintenance and dissolution of the pluripotent state, including the interaction of these networks with chromatin-mediated and RNA-mediated regulatory mechanisms. They discuss recent evidence for alternative pluripotency states and the factors that affect transitions between these states.Nature Reviews Genetics 18, 180–191
LIN28 phosphorylation by MAPK/ERK couples signalling to the post-transcriptional control of pluripotency
Daley and colleagues report that MAPK signalling controls pluripotency in embryonic stem cells and during somatic cell reprogramming by enhancing the stability and effects of LIN28 on direct mRNA targets through its phosphorylation by ERK.Nature Cell Biology 19, 60–67
Inhibition of mTOR induces a paused pluripotent state
Inhibition of mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) suspends mouse blastocyst development and the cells remain ‘paused’ in a reversible pluripotent state, allowing prolonged culture.Nature 540, 119–123
News and Comment
G1 cyclins protect pluripotency
G1 cyclins are considered essential for DNA replication and cell division. A recent report now shows that some cells can cycle in the absence of G1 cyclins. In embryonic stem cells and cancer cells, G1 cyclins are required to activate cyclin-dependent kinases to phosphorylate core pluripotency factors and maintain pluripotency.Nature Cell Biology 19, 149–150
Cellular senescence: Senescence and reprogramming go hand-in-hand
OSKM-mediated reprogramming to pluripotency in vivo is facilitated by cellular senescence through the secretion of key cytokines.
Proteomics: A pluripotent approach
A combination of protein and DNA isolation methods expands our grasp of cellular reprogramming.Nature Methods 13, 975
Stem cells: Making human microglia in a dish
Researchers have developed a protocol for differentiation of microglia-like cells from human pluripotent stem cells.Nature Methods 13, 900–901
A new bookmark of the mitotic genome in embryonic stem cells
Embryonic stem cells maintain pluripotency through countless mitoses. A recent report shows that the transcription factor Esrrb remains bound to chromatin during mitosis, including at regulatory regions that support pluripotency. Mitotic chromatin occupancy by Esrrb might stabilize the defining transcriptional programmes of embryonic stem cells through cell division.Nature Cell Biology 18, 1124–1125
Stem cells: The definition of naive
Scientists propose a more human-centric benchmark for assessing naive and primed pluripotency in human embryonic stem cells.Nature Methods 13, 819