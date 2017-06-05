Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Leukocyte integrin Mac-1 regulates thrombosis via interaction with platelet GPIbα
The binding of the leukocyte integrin Mac1 to the platelet receptor GPIbα is important for the physiological response to tissue injury. Here the authors show that this interaction also regulates thrombosis, without influencing bleeding time, which may provide clues for the development of new anti-thrombotic drugs.Nature Communications 8, 15559
Reviews |
Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura
Haemolytic anaemia, thrombocytopenia and microthrombi are hallmarks of thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP), a rare microangiopathy that can cause severe ischaemic organ damage. The majority of cases have an autoimmune aetiology and, therefore, can be managed with immunosuppressive drugs, in addition to plasma therapy.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17020
Research | | open
Loss of the Arp2/3 complex component ARPC1B causes platelet abnormalities and predisposes to inflammatory disease
ARPC1B is a component of the actin-related protein 2/3 complex (Arp2/3), which is required for actin filament branching. Kahr et al. show that ARPC1B deficiency in humans is associated with severe multisystem disease that includes platelet abnormalities, eosinophilia, eczema and other indicators of immune disease.Nature Communications 8, 14816
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Tumour immunology: Platelets — a new target in cancer immunotherapy?
Activation of TGFβ by platelets limits the efficacy of anti-tumour T cell responses.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 348
News and Views |
Rheumatoid arthritis: The ins and outs of platelets in RA
New insights into the ability of platelets to modify lymphocyte biology suggest a potential anti-inflammatory role for platelet therapy in rheumatoid arthritis. The success of this therapy will depend on researchers being able to define the best formulation to manipulate the crosstalk between inflammatory, vascular and synovial cells.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 262–264
News and Views |
Cancer immunotherapy: Wound-bound checkpoint blockade
Platelets delivering the immunotherapeutic antibody anti-PD-L1 to the site of surgically removed tumours reduce cancer recurrence and metastatic spread in mice.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0031
Comments and Opinion |
Acute coronary syndromes in 2016: Assessing strategies to improve patient management
The leading studies in 2016 on acute coronary syndromes focused on strategies of acute coronary management, from the influence of revascularization timing on outcomes, to selection of second-generation antiplatelet therapy and the utility of monitoring platelet function in patients at high risk of coronary artery disease.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 77–78
Research Highlights |
Acute kidney injury: Role of platelet activation and NETs in renal IRI
Research Highlights |
Thrombosis: New mechanism of thrombus formation in CKD