Plant cytoskeleton

Latest Research and Reviews
The non-processive rice kinesin-14 OsKCH1 transports actin filaments along microtubules with two distinct velocities
In plants kinesin-14 motors have been proposed as dynamic cross-linkers between actin and microtubule cytoskeleton. This study shows that OsKCH1, a kinesin-14 from rice, is a non-processive, minus-end-directed motor that transports actin filaments along microtubules.Nature Plants 1, 15111
Clustering of a kinesin-14 motor enables processive retrograde microtubule-based transport in plants
Plants lack the retrograde motor dynein. Although kinesin-14 from Physcomitrella patens is a minus-end-directed motor, it is not individually processive. But four or more molecules acting together can transport liposomes and may substitute for dynein in plants.Nature Plants 1, 15087
Physical interaction between peroxisomes and chloroplasts elucidated by in situ laser analysis
Plant cell organelles interact dynamically, most notably during photosynthesis. A femtosecond laser technology, that creates localized micro-shockwaves, is used to precisely analyse adhesion forces between peroxisomes, mitochondria and chloroplasts.Nature Plants 1, 15035
The SCAR/WAVE complex polarizes PAN receptors and promotes division asymmetry in maize
Asymmetric cell divisions establish the patterning of stomata in maize. Here it is demonstrated that the SCAR/WAVE complex and actin networks are involved in the early polarity establishment of PAN's receptor-like kinases in mother cells before division.Nature Plants 1, 14024
Patterning mechanisms of cytoskeletal and cell wall systems during leaf trichome morphogenesis
Live-cell imaging and finite-element modelling shows how the plant's cytoskeleton gives shape to trichomes. The actin-related protein (ARP)2/3 complex generates an actin meshwork that directs growth through cell-wall anisotropy and organelle transport control.Nature Plants 1, 15014
News and Comment
Kinesin motors: Teamsters' union
The function and mechanism of the kinesin-14 protein family in plants remain largely obscure. Now, two studies suggest a role in long-distance transport, akin to dynein in animals. One shows that clustering of a moss kinesin-14 is required for cargo transport, the other that in rice a kinesin-14 translocates actin filaments along microtubules.Nature Plants 1, 15126