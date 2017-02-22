Plant cytoskeleton

Definition

The plant cytoskeleton is the network of protein filaments, microtubules, and interconnecting filamentous bridges that give shape, structure and organization to the cytoplasm of the plant cell.

  • News and Views |

    The function and mechanism of the kinesin-14 protein family in plants remain largely obscure. Now, two studies suggest a role in long-distance transport, akin to dynein in animals. One shows that clustering of a moss kinesin-14 is required for cargo transport, the other that in rice a kinesin-14 translocates actin filaments along microtubules.

    • Ram Dixit
    Nature Plants 1, 15126
