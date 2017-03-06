Pituitary gland
The pituitary gland is an endocrine gland located downstream of the hypothalamus at the base of the brain, which is composed of an anterior, an intermediate and a posterior lobe. It secretes pivotal hormones such as growth hormone, TSH, ACTH and prolactin, which regulate functions including growth, thyroid function and blood pressure.
Latest Research and Reviews
Sheehan syndrome
Sheehan syndrome refers to postpartum hypopituitarism caused by necrosis of the pituitary gland as a consequence of severe hypotension owing to uterine bleeding during or soon after childbirth. In this Primer, Kelestimur and colleagues describe the epidemiology, mechanisms, diagnosis and treatment options of Sheehan syndrome.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16092
An updated view of hypothalamic–vascular–pituitary unit function and plasticity
The hypothalamus and pituitary gland can undergo many functional adaptations to control hormonal output. In this Review, the authors describe our current understanding of the neuroendocrine changes in these structures that maximize reproductive success, and highlight how new imaging techniques have transformed our interpretation of these processes.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 257–267
Control of puberty onset and fertility by gonadotropin-releasing hormone neurons
An elaborate neural network integrating many internal homeostatic and external signals governs the onset of puberty and subsequent fertility. Here, Allan Herbison provides an update on the morphology and function of the gonadotropin-releasing hormone neurons, focusing on their role in the onset of puberty and fertility.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 452–466
The chronic syndromes after previous treatment of pituitary tumours
Despite effective treatments for pituitary tumours, chronic syndromes can occur in patients during long-term follow-up. This Review describes these syndromes, which result from the effects of the initial disease, such as hormonal excess or pituitary insufficiency, and the effects of treatment modalities.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 547–556
News and Comment
Pituitary function: Pulsatile GnRH therapy in CCPHDNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 315
Treatment of pituitary tumours in 2014: Advances in therapy of adenomas secreting GH, ACTH and TSH
In 2014, many articles focusing on pituitary tumours were published, including studies on genetics, surgery, radiotherapy and medical treatment. This commentary highlights advances in the management of patients with acromegaly, Cushing disease and TSH-secreting tumours. Together, these advances will benefit the care and management of patients with pituitary tumours.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 11, 73–74
Cancer: Pathogenetics of craniopharyngiomas unravelledNature Reviews Endocrinology 10, 190