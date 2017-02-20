Research | | open
Pituitary diseases
Pituitary diseases are disorders affecting the pituitary gland that ultimately affect the secretion of pituitary hormones. The most frequent conditions are acromegaly (growth hormone excess), Cushing disease, growth hormone deficiency, diabetes insipidus, Sheehan syndrome , PickardtFahlbusch syndrome, hyperpituitarism and hypopituitarism.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 43060
Reviews |
Cancer immunotherapy — immune checkpoint blockade and associated endocrinopathies
Targeting the immune system in tumour cells has become a central therapy for cancer treatment, but such drugs can lead to adverse effects. In this Review, the authors describe the immune-related endocrinopathies, such as hypophysitis, thyroid dysfunction and the development of diabetes mellitus that can result from cancer immunotherapy.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 195–207
Reviews |
Sheehan syndrome
Sheehan syndrome refers to postpartum hypopituitarism caused by necrosis of the pituitary gland as a consequence of severe hypotension owing to uterine bleeding during or soon after childbirth. In this Primer, Kelestimur and colleagues describe the epidemiology, mechanisms, diagnosis and treatment options of Sheehan syndrome.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16092
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Pituitary function: Pulsatile GnRH therapy in CCPHDNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 315
Research Highlights |
Pituitary disease: Inflammation in patients with Cushing diseaseNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 687
News and Views |
Pituitary gland: Mortality in Cushing disease
A recent study by Clayton et al. shows that overall mortality is increased for patients with Cushing disease, even in remission, but that mortality is normal if long-term remission is induced by only one pituitary surgery. These findings emphasize the importance of expert pituitary surgery.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 502–503
Correspondence |
Collinge et al. replyNature 535, E2–E3
Research Highlights |
Pituitary gland: Understanding pituitary developmentNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 497
Comments and Opinion |
Endocrinology research—reflecting on the past decade and looking to the next
Here, five of our Advisory Board Members look back at the past decade of endocrinology research, highlighting key advances and identifying roadblocks. They also discuss where effort and money should be invested now and speculate on where progress might be made in the coming decade.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 11, 672–680