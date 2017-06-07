Phylogeny
A phylogeny is a hypothetical reconstruction of the evolutionary relationships of a group of organisms or a set of sequences (nucleotide or amino acid). Phylogenies are often represented graphically in the form of a 'tree' and enable scientists to find new relationships between organisms.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Establishment and cryptic transmission of Zika virus in Brazil and the Americas
Virus genomes reveal the establishment of Zika virus in Brazil and the Americas, and provide an appropriate timeframe for baseline (pre-Zika) microcephaly in different regions.
Research |
ModelFinder: fast model selection for accurate phylogenetic estimates
ModelFinder is a fast model-selection method that greatly improves the accuracy of phylogenetic estimates.Nature Methods 14, 587–589
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Cancer genomics: Tracking cancer evolution
News |
There's no place like home
This month's Genome Watch looks at how the combination of household contact sampling and whole-genome sequencing has provided insight into the sources and transmission patterns of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus clone USA300.Nature Reviews Microbiology 13, 331
News |
Genome watch: Adaptation: it's a bug's race
This month's Genome Watch highlights studies that investigate links between Wolbachia genotypes and their phenotypes, and explore how Wolbachia adapts to new host environments.Nature Reviews Microbiology 13, 401
News |
Bugs full of viruses
This month's Genome Watch highlights how high-throughput sequencing has provided new insights into the diversity, evolution and genome organization of arthropod viruses.Nature Reviews Microbiology 13, 253
News |
Keeping an eye on P. aeruginosa
This month's Genome Watch looks at how whole genome sequencing (WGS) can be used to track the source of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection and to investigate its transition and adaptation from the environment to a human host.Nature Reviews Microbiology 13, 69
Research Highlights |
Microbiology: Extracting microbial function from phylogenyNature Methods 10, 934