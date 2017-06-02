Research | | open
Photoacoustics
Photoacoustics is the study of vibrations induced in matter by light. Laser light causes localised heating when it is absorbed by a surface. This in turn makes the target area expand and sends a pressure wave through the rest of the material. This effect enables imaging of opaque systems, particularly biological samples.
Latest Research and Reviews
Beat frequency quartz-enhanced photoacoustic spectroscopy for fast and calibration-free continuous trace-gas monitoring
Quartz-enhanced photoacoustic spectroscopy is a sensitive gas detection method whereby radiation-induced sound waves from gas absorption are detected. Here, Wu et al. use the beat frequency between a modulated laser and a tuning fork resonance to increase sensitivity and avoid frequent calibrations.Nature Communications 8, 15331
Observation of optomechanical buckling transitions
Optomechanical systems could form logic gates, but key requirements are two stable static states and the ability to switch between them. Here, the authors observe radiation-pressure induced buckling transitions in an optomechanical system, and control this transition by varying laser power and detuning.Nature Communications 8, 14481
News and Comment
News and Views |
Acousto-optic imaging: Merging the best of two worlds
The combination of ultrasound and optics, together with statistics, now permits light focusing and imaging deep inside strongly scattering media at the optical diffraction limit.Nature Photonics 7, 265–267
