Phosphorylation

Definition

Phosphorylation is the enzymatic process through which a phosphate group is added via an ester bond, generally by a kinase, to either a small molecule or a protein. Protein phosphorylation is important in regulating signal transduction systems, as it affects the activity of its target, for instance in turning an enzyme ‘on’ or ‘off’.

