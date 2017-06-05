Phosphorylation
Phosphorylation is the enzymatic process through which a phosphate group is added via an ester bond, generally by a kinase, to either a small molecule or a protein. Protein phosphorylation is important in regulating signal transduction systems, as it affects the activity of its target, for instance in turning an enzyme ‘on’ or ‘off’.
Post-translational control of T cell development by the ESCRT protein CHMP5
Thymocytes must undergo positive selection to survive and emigrate to the periphery as mature T cells. Glimcher and colleagues identify CHMP5 as a TCR-sensitive regulator of positive selection that acts by preventing oxidation and degradation of the pro-survival protein Bcl-2.
Adenylate kinase hCINAP determines self-renewal of colorectal cancer stem cells by facilitating LDHA phosphorylation
Targeting the specific metabolic phenotypes of colorectal cancer stem cells (CRCSCs) is a potential therapeutic strategy for colorectal cancer (CRC). Here, the authors show that adenylate kinase hCINAP is overexpressed in CRC, binds to the C-terminal domain of LDHA and its depletion inhibits invasion, self-renewal, tumorigenesis and chemoresistance of CRCSCs.Nature Communications 8, 15308
Neurodegeneration: Untangling tauNature Chemical Biology 13, 1
IQGAP1 makes PI(3)K signalling as easy as PIP, PIP2, PIP3
Despite being one of the most studied signalling pathways, precisely how phospholipid synthesis is regulated in the phosphoinositide signalling cascade remains unclear. The scaffold protein IQGAP1 is now shown to orchestrate the assembly of a multi-enzyme complex that streamlines PtdIns(3,4,5)P3 synthesis to facilitate Akt activation in response to extracellular stimuli.Nature Cell Biology 18, 1263–1265
Podocyte biology: Dynamic control of actin remodellingNature Reviews Nephrology 12, 650
Reining in uncontrolled inflammasome with PKA
New findings show that the NLRP3 inflammasome is inactivated by disassembly of the inflammasome mediated by the kinase PKA and that this regulation might be negated in NLRP3-gain-of-function diseases.Nature Immunology 17, 1137–1138
Cell signalling: The motif behind PP2A–B56 specificity
A study now shows that PP2A–B56 achieves specificity by binding to a LxxIxE motif.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 17, 534–535
The Author File: Judit Villén
Measuring phosphoproteins reproducibly and taking time to bike.Nature Methods 13, 383