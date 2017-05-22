Philosophy

News and Views |
Featured
- Nature Climate Change 7, 389–390
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Paternity testing under the cloak of recreational geneticsEuropean Journal of Human Genetics 25, 768–770
News and Comment
News |
Romania’s science reforms prompt boycott
Researchers refuse to sit on evaluation panels after government bans international participation.
Comments and Opinion |
Implicit bias in astronomy
We all harbour subconscious expectations about people based on their apparent membership of groups, such as gender, ethnicity or age. Research shows that these expectations can lead us to undervalue some people's contributions, inhibiting their success and thus negatively impacting our entire field.Nature Astronomy 1, 0151
Editorial |
Not all scientists are raised equal
Data show that women astronomers face discrimination at all stages of their careers. To ensure true diversity of ideas, everyone, but especially those with privilege, must do something about it.Nature Astronomy 1, 0167
News and Views |
Climate change economics: Make carbon pricing a priority
Estimates of the social cost of carbon vary widely as a function of different ethical parameters. Faced with values ranging from US$10 to US$1,000 per tCO2 and above, some perplexed policymakers have adopted 'target-consistent' carbon pricing instead.Nature Climate Change 7, 389–390
Editorial |
Keep doors open for constructive dialogue between religion and science
A meeting between the Pope, patients and researchers acknowledges how the two sectors can help each other.
Research Highlights |
Sociology: Protest signallingNature Human Behaviour 1, 0115