Phenotypic screening
Phenotypic screening is a strategy for the identification of molecules with particular biological effects in cell-based assays or animal models. For example, it can involve screening large libraries of chemical compounds in automated high-throughput cellular assays that measure the levels of various proteins or effects on characteristics such as cell proliferation.
