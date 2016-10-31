Pharmacoeconomics
Pharmacoeconomics is the scientific discipline concerned with the cost and value of drugs, often with the goal of optimizing the allocation of healthcare resources. For example, pharmacoeconomic studies may compare the costs of various drugs with the outcomes, such as benefits to patients receiving the drugs and costs saved by healthcare systems owing to effective treatment or prevention of a disease.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
The High Costs of “Free” Drug Samples
Research | | open
Development and economic trends in cancer therapeutic drugs: a 5-year update 2010–2014British Journal of Cancer 112, 1037–1041
Reviews |
The pharmacoeconomics of biologic therapy for IBD
IBD is associated with a young age at onset and normal life expectancy, which results in a lifetime accrual of disease-related costs. This Review discusses the economic impact of biologic therapy on direct costs of IBD, such as hospitalizations and surgeries, and indirect costs, such as those related to disability and loss of productivity.
Reviews |
The case for entrepreneurship in R&D in the pharmaceutical industry
A lack of entrepreneurial behaviour has often been identified as a contributor to the decline in the research and development (R&D) productivity of the pharmaceutical industry. Douglas and colleagues present an assessment of entrepreneurship in the industry, based on interviews with 26 former and current leaders of R&D departments at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, highlighting factors that could be important in promoting entrepreneurial behaviour and revitalizing R&D productivity.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 9, 683–689
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
The high price of anticancer drugs: origins, implications, barriers, solutions
The costs of both newly approved, and established anticancer drugs have risen dramatically in the past decade, to the point where the costs of such treatments are becoming unsustainable. In this perspective, the authors outline the extent of this problem, and how it is likely to continue, while also suggesting measures that could be taken in future to address these rising costs.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 381–390
Comments and Opinion |
A new chapter in innovation
A growing appreciation that cooperation and competition can coexist is transforming the life-sciences innovation landscape. Development was once shrouded in secrecy, but now organizations are coming together.Nature 533, S54–S55
Comments and Opinion |
Digital medicine's march on chronic disease
Digital medicine offers the possibility of continuous monitoring, behavior modification and personalized interventions at low cost, potentially easing the burden of chronic disease in cost-constrained healthcare systems.Nature Biotechnology 34, 239–246
Editorial |
An unusual business
And the 2015 Nobel Prize for Pharmacoeconomics goes to.... Martin ShkreliNature Biotechnology 33, 1113
News |
Amgen bulks out cardio packageNature Biotechnology 33, 1118
News |
Lilly pays $50 million for Korean BTKNature Biotechnology 33, 440