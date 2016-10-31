Pharmacoeconomics

Definition

Pharmacoeconomics is the scientific discipline concerned with the cost and value of drugs, often with the goal of optimizing the allocation of healthcare resources. For example, pharmacoeconomic studies may compare the costs of various drugs with the outcomes, such as benefits to patients receiving the drugs and costs saved by healthcare systems owing to effective treatment or prevention of a disease.

