Phagocytosis

Definition

Phagocytosis is a specialised form of endocytosis in which a cell engulfs solid particles from the extracellular space. Microorganisms, dead or dying cells, and cell debris can be engulfed by phagocytosis. Once internalised, the engulfed particles are contained within a phagosome, which then fuses with the lysosomes for degradation.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment