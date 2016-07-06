Pexophagy

Definition

Pexophagy is a type of macroautophagy that selectively degrades perioxisomes. Double-membraned autophagosomes enclose perioxisomes, and then fuse with lysosomes for degradation.

Latest Research and Reviews

    Selective autophagy pathways engage selective autophagy receptors (SARs) that identify and bind to cellular cargoes (proteins or organelles) destined for degradation. Recent yeast studies have provided insights into the regulation and mechanisms underlying SAR function. As these mechanisms are conserved from yeast to mammals, it is now possible to formulate general principles of how selectivity during autophagy is achieved.

    • Jean-Claude Farré
    •  & Suresh Subramani
    Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 17, 537–552
News and Comment

