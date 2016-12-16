Perturbations

Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 6, 39357
Localized force application reveals mechanically sensitive domains of Piezo1
Piezo ion channels transduce mechanical forces into biological signals. Here, the authors use magnetic tweezers to pull specific regions of Piezo1, identifying mechanically sensitive domains that are essential for channel activation and inactivation.Nature Communications 7, 12939
Quantitative thermophoretic study of disease-related protein aggregatesScientific Reports 6, 22829
Buckling of Microtubules on a 2D Elastic MediumScientific Reports 5, 17222
Direct interaction between centralspindlin and PRC1 reinforces mechanical resilience of the central spindle
The central spindle is an anti parallel bundle of microtubules that forms between segregating chromosomes and links the two halves of the mitotic spindle. Lee et al. reveal that interaction between two microtubule bundling proteins at the central spindle confers robustness to cortical pulling forces.Nature Communications 6, 7290
Physical principles of membrane remodelling during cell mechanoadaptation
Variations in cell shape must be accommodated by the cell membrane, but how the membrane adjusts to changes in area and volume is not known. Here the authors show that the membrane responds in a nearly instantaneous, purely physical manner involving the flattening or generation of membrane invaginations.Nature Communications 6, 7292