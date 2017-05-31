Personalized medicine

Latest Research and Reviews
Spatial heterogeneity in medulloblastoma
Michael Taylor, Marco Marra and colleagues analyze spatial tumor heterogeneity in 9 medulloblastomas, 16 high-grade gliomas and 10 renal cell carcinomas, using a combination of transcriptomic and genomic profiling of multiregional biopsies. They find that medulloblastomas have spatially homogeneous transcriptomes, whereas somatic mutations that affect genes suitable for targeted therapeutics are spatially heterogeneous.Nature Genetics 49, 780–788
Estimating the selective effects of heterozygous protein-truncating variants from human exome data
Shamil Sunyaev, David Beier and colleagues report an analysis of the fitness effects of heterozygous protein-truncating variants from the Exome Aggregation Consortium. They find that high heterozygous selection coefficients are enriched in Mendelian disease-associated genes and essential mouse genes, suggesting that this coefficient can be used to prioritize candidate disease-associated genes from clinical exome-sequencing data.Nature Genetics 49, 806–810
A high-throughput molecular data resource for cutaneous neurofibromasScientific Data 4, 170045
Implications of cancer evolution for drug development
Tumour evolution, which results in the existence of multiple distinct populations of cancer cells within the same tumour and the same patient, is increasingly appreciated to have a key role in drug resistance. In this article, we discuss the implications for drug development, including approaches to reduce the likelihood of the emergence of drug resistance.
Clinical prospects of liquid biopsies
The clinical utility of diagnostic markers extracted from liquid biopsies from cancer patients is hampered by knowledge gaps in biological understanding but can be aided by technological developments.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0065
Japanese man is first to receive 'reprogrammed' stem cells from another person
World-first transplant, used to treat macular degeneration, represents a major step forward in movement to create banks of ready-made stem cells.
Astronaut twin study hints at stress of space travel
Unusual study of NASA’s Scott and Mark Kelly finds gene-expression shifts during nearly a year in space.
