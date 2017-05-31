Personalized medicine

Definition

Personalized medicine is a therapeutic approach involving the use of an individual’s genetic and epigenetic information to tailor drug therapy or preventive care.

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research |

    Michael Taylor, Marco Marra and colleagues analyze spatial tumor heterogeneity in 9 medulloblastomas, 16 high-grade gliomas and 10 renal cell carcinomas, using a combination of transcriptomic and genomic profiling of multiregional biopsies. They find that medulloblastomas have spatially homogeneous transcriptomes, whereas somatic mutations that affect genes suitable for targeted therapeutics are spatially heterogeneous.

    • A Sorana Morrissy
    • , Florence M G Cavalli
    • , Marc Remke
    • , Vijay Ramaswamy
    • , David J H Shih
    • , Borja L Holgado
    • , Hamza Farooq
    • , Laura K Donovan
    • , Livia Garzia
    • , Sameer Agnihotri
    • , Erin N Kiehna
    • , Eloi Mercier
    • , Chelsea Mayoh
    • , Simon Papillon-Cavanagh
    • , Hamid Nikbakht
    • , Tenzin Gayden
    • , Jonathon Torchia
    • , Daniel Picard
    • , Diana M Merino
    • , Maria Vladoiu
    • , Betty Luu
    • , Xiaochong Wu
    • , Craig Daniels
    • , Stuart Horswell
    • , Yuan Yao Thompson
    • , Volker Hovestadt
    • , Paul A Northcott
    • , David T W Jones
    • , John Peacock
    • , Xin Wang
    • , Stephen C Mack
    • , Jüri Reimand
    • , Steffen Albrecht
    • , Adam M Fontebasso
    • , Nina Thiessen
    • , Yisu Li
    • , Jacqueline E Schein
    • , Darlene Lee
    • , Rebecca Carlsen
    • , Michael Mayo
    • , Kane Tse
    • , Angela Tam
    • , Noreen Dhalla
    • , Adrian Ally
    • , Eric Chuah
    • , Young Cheng
    • , Patrick Plettner
    • , Haiyan I Li
    • , Richard D Corbett
    • , Tina Wong
    • , William Long
    • , James Loukides
    • , Pawel Buczkowicz
    • , Cynthia E Hawkins
    • , Uri Tabori
    • , Brian R Rood
    • , John S Myseros
    • , Roger J Packer
    • , Andrey Korshunov
    • , Peter Lichter
    • , Marcel Kool
    • , Stefan M Pfister
    • , Ulrich Schüller
    • , Peter Dirks
    • , Annie Huang
    • , Eric Bouffet
    • , James T Rutka
    • , Gary D Bader
    • , Charles Swanton
    • , Yusanne Ma
    • , Richard A Moore
    • , Andrew J Mungall
    • , Jacek Majewski
    • , Steven J M Jones
    • , Sunit Das
    • , David Malkin
    • , Nada Jabado
    • , Marco A Marra
    •  & Michael D Taylor
    Nature Genetics 49, 780–788

  • Research |

    Shamil Sunyaev, David Beier and colleagues report an analysis of the fitness effects of heterozygous protein-truncating variants from the Exome Aggregation Consortium. They find that high heterozygous selection coefficients are enriched in Mendelian disease-associated genes and essential mouse genes, suggesting that this coefficient can be used to prioritize candidate disease-associated genes from clinical exome-sequencing data.

    • Christopher A Cassa
    • , Donate Weghorn
    • , Daniel J Balick
    • , Daniel M Jordan
    • , David Nusinow
    • , Kaitlin E Samocha
    • , Anne O'Donnell-Luria
    • , Daniel G MacArthur
    • , Mark J Daly
    • , David R Beier
    •  & Shamil R Sunyaev
    Nature Genetics 49, 806–810
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment