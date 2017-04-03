Peripheral vascular disease

Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Vascular disease: Cell therapy lowers PAD amputation riskNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 130
Vascular disease: Ticagrelor not superior to clopidogrel for PADNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 4–5
Antiplatelet therapy: Ticagrelor reduces cardiac events in patients with PAD or diabetesNature Reviews Cardiology 13, 310–311
Vascular disease: Vorapaxar for the treatment of PADNature Reviews Cardiology 13, 184
Vascular disease: Combination therapy for PAD