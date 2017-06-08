Latest Research and Reviews
Hyperactivation of HUSH complex function by Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease mutation in MORC2
Paul Lehner and colleagues identify an essential role for MORC2 in HUSH complex–mediated epigenetic silencing. They show that loss of MORC2 causes chromatin decompaction at HUSH-target loci and that a MORC2 mutation that causes Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease results in hyperactivation of HUSH-mediated repression in neuronal cells.
The nonsystemic vasculitic neuropathies
Nonsystemic vasculitic neuropathy (NSVN) is an under-recognized single-organ vasculitis of peripheral nerves. In this Review, Collins and Hadden provide an update on the classification, diagnosis and treatment of NSVN, and propose definitions and an up-to-date differential diagnosis of multifocal neuropathy.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 302–316
New technologies for the assessment of neuropathies
Gasparotti et al. provide an overview of new and emerging technologies for assessing a variety of peripheral neuropathies, including magnetic resonance neurography, diffusion tensor imaging and ultrasonography for large-fibre neuropathies, and corneal confocal microscopy, evoked potentials and microneurography for small-fibre neuropathies.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 203–216
CNS Infections in 2016: 2016, the year of Zika virus
In 2016, the literature on neurological infections was, understandably, dominated by Zika virus. However, we should not overlook important publications on the treatment of cryptococcal and bacterial meningitis.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 69–70
Guillain–Barré syndrome: a century of progress
2016 has marked 100 years since the landmark description of what we now know as Guillain–Barré syndrome (GBS). Goodfellow and Willison chart the great progress we have made in understanding the pathogenesis of GBS, and developing established and emerging therapies.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 723–731
In the news: Zika virus hits the headlines at AAN 2016Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 250
CNS infections: Zika virus infection could trigger Guillain–Barré syndromeNature Reviews Neurology 12, 187
Progress in inflammatory neuropathy —the legacy of Dr Jack Griffin
John W. 'Jack' Griffin (1942–2011) was the launch Editor-in-Chief of Nature Clinical Practice Neurology, and continued to serve on the Advisory Board after the journal was rebranded as Nature Reviews Neurology in 2009. In this Essay, the authors pay tribute to Jack, highlighting his seminal contributions to the field of inflammatory neuropathies, and reviewing recent progress in this area, including the emergence of the node of Ranvier as a site of intensive investigation.Nature Reviews Neurology 11, 646–650