Peptides
Peptides are amino acid polymers. They are generally much smaller than proteins and don’t have sufficient activity on their own – they generally represent a small portion of a full protein. They may also be signalling molecules that act through interaction with specific receptors, as in peptide hormones and cytokines.
Autocatalytic backbone N-methylation in a family of ribosomal peptide natural products
Characterization of the gene cluster for omphalotin biosynthesis reveals that they are ribosomally synthesized peptides whose internal α-N-methyl groups are installed by a methyltransferase fused to the precursor peptide substrate.
Modulation of Peptide Based Nano-Assemblies with Electric and Magnetic FieldsScientific Reports 7, 2727
Solid-phase synthesis, cyclization, and site-specific functionalization of aziridine-containing tetrapeptides
Aziridine-containing cyclic tetrapeptides possess great potential for covalent protein labeling and can be valuable in screening libraries. Chung et al. describe the synthesis, cyclization, and site-specific modification of these scaffolds.Nature Protocols 12, 1277–1287
Biosynthesis: Terrifically tailored peptidesNature Chemical Biology 13, 129
Macrocyclic peptides: Tying up loose ends
Despite their potential as drugs, peptides are generally not cell permeable, which limits their practical applications in medicine. Now, linear peptides have been cyclized by using a heteroaromatic linker. This cyclization both improves passive membrane permeability and stabilizes a biologically relevant secondary structure.Nature Chemistry 8, 1085–1086
Structural basis for the poisonous activity of a predator's venom insulin
A potent toxin present in the venom of a fish-hunting cone snail is a minimized insulin (Con-Ins G1) lacking key residues involved in the receptor binding of most insulins. New data show that Con-Ins G1 nevertheless binds potently to the human insulin receptor, owing to a rearrangement that compensates for the lack of a critical binding residue.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 23, 872–874
Stapled peptides: How to be quick on the uptake
Stapled helices are promising compounds for inhibiting intracellular protein–protein interactions, but the discovery of peptides with the key property of cellular uptake has taken place largely through trial and error. A new study defines physicochemical parameters for designing hydrocarbon-stapled helices with a greater likelihood of cellular uptake.Nature Chemical Biology 12, 764–765
Enzyme design: Functional Frankensteins
An artificial esterase with no known natural structural analogues has been formed via the homo-heptameric self-assembly of a designed peptide. This esterase represents the first report of a functional catalytic triad rationally engineered into a de novo protein framework.Nature Chemistry 8, 823–824
Chemical synthesis: Linking up lysinesNature Chemical Biology 12, 657