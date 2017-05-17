Peptide hormones
Peptide hormones are hormones that consist of amino acids. Peptide hormones can be among the intracellular signalling peptides and proteins, and can include insect hormones, gastrointestinal hormones and thyroid hormones, but their actions are not limited to individual cells and they can act systemically.
The complex binding mode of the peptide hormone H2 relaxin to its receptor RXFP1
The mechanism by which relaxin activates the relaxin family peptide receptor-1 is poorly understood. Here, Sethi et al. identify a relaxin binding site in an extracellular linker between the LDLa and LRR domains and propose that relaxin binding stabilizes a helical conformation that leads to receptor activation.Nature Communications 7, 11344
Awake dynamics and brain-wide direct inputs of hypothalamic MCH and orexin networks
Hypothalamic neurons expressing melanin-concentrating-hormone (MCH) maintain body weight by orchestrating behaviour and metabolism, but little is known about their intrinsic regulation. Here, Gonzalez and colleagues reveal their behaviour-related dynamics during wakefulness, and map their brain-wide neural inputs.Nature Communications 7, 11395
