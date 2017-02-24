Penicillin-binding proteins
Penicillin-binding proteins (PBPs) are bacterial proteins that bind to penicillin and other antibiotics of the β-lactam class. Penicillin-binding proteins are generally enzymes involved in peptidoglycan biosynthesis, so contribute essential roles in bacterial cell wall biosynthesis. PBPs bind β-lactam antibiotics because their chemical structure is similar to that of the sugar–amino acid backbone that forms peptidoglycan.
Latest Research and Reviews
AmiA is a penicillin target enzyme with dual activity in the intracellular pathogen Chlamydia pneumoniae
Penicillin inhibits growth of chlamydial pathogens despite their lack of a conventional peptidoglycan cell wall. Here the authors report that the chlamydial amidase, AmiA, which can rescue cell division defects of an E. coli amiA mutant, has dual activity as a penicillin sensitive, lipid II-targetting carboxypeptidase.Nature Communications 5, 4201