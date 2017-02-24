Penicillin-binding proteins

Definition

Penicillin-binding proteins (PBPs) are bacterial proteins that bind to penicillin and other antibiotics of the β-lactam class. Penicillin-binding proteins are generally enzymes involved in peptidoglycan biosynthesis, so contribute essential roles in bacterial cell wall biosynthesis. PBPs bind β-lactam antibiotics because their chemical structure is similar to that of the sugar–amino acid backbone that forms peptidoglycan.

Latest Research and Reviews

