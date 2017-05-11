Patient education
Patient education is the procedure in which individuals with health occupations impart information to patients about their own health status and needs. Patient education aims to enable patients to improve their own health by changing their health-related behaviours. Education can be therapeutic or used for disease prevention.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
News and Views |
Science and Society: Testosterone replacement therapy and the knowledge gap
Testosterone replacement therapy use has been increasing; however, a gap exists in patients' understanding of this therapy and its associated risks, and available online resources might not be bridging this gap. Action should be taken to provide patients with accessible credible information.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 332–333
News and Views |
Kidney cancer: Emerging guidelines for managing small renal masses
The 2017 ASCO guidelines present six well-reasoned recommendations for the management of small renal masses. We expand these recommendations to contextualize the use of renal tumour biopsy, clarify when active surveillance could be more inclusive, and highlight nuances in surgical decision making for patients with anatomically complex tumours and a normal contralateral kidney.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 329–330
Comments and Opinion |
Shared decision-making in HCM
Shared decision-making (SDM) between physicians and patients is a necessary element of care in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), particularly for decisions concerning prophylactic implantable defibrillators to prevent sudden death; however, SDM has much less relevance in making eligibility versus disqualification decisions for competitive athletes with HCM.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 125–126
Comments and Opinion |
Primetime for e-health in IBD?
The treatment of IBD is currently suboptimal. Continuous monitoring of patients with IBD, patient engagement and early treatment adjustments are still difficult hurdles. E-Health could be an efficient tool to improve these aspects, but the current evidence for its use in IBD is poor. An integrated cost-effective e-health system supported by a stable legal framework is eagerly needed.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 133–134
Correspondence | | open
Blue inhalers: blowing hot and cold
News and Views |
Palliative care: Lemonade from lemons: exploring the results of the VOICE study
The VOICE study addressed the oncologist–patient dyad by adding a two-sided intervention. The results of this ostensibly positive study are, at best, limited and, at worst, cosmetic because clinically relevant long-term outcomes were unaffected. VOICE is the first attempt at addressing complexity in this genre of studies and, even with its shortcomings, teaches us some important lessons.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 8–10