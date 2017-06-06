Patch clamp

Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 2874
Research Highlights |
Neuroscience: Optogenetics at cellular resolution
A combination of restricting channel-rhodopsin to the soma and restricting the excitation volume with temporal focusing enables the mapping of neural circuits with high precision.Nature Methods 13, 811
Research Highlights |
Neuroscience: A spotlight on synaptic plasticityNature Methods 13, 396
Research Highlights |
Neuroscience: Taking a stab at neuronal heterogeneity
Patch-seq integrates functional and molecular properties of single neurons to tackle heterogeneity in the brain.Nature Methods 13, 114
News and Views |
Pore dilation reconsidered
Previous experiments have suggested that many P2X family channels undergo a time-dependent process of pore dilation when activated by ATP. Li et al. now propose a different interpretation of the key experiments.Nature Neuroscience 18, 1534–1535
News |
Neurobiology: rethinking the electrode
Electrodes and electrode arrays to record from neurons come in an increasing number of shapes and sizes, and engineers are continuously adding capabilities.Nature Methods 11, 1099–1103