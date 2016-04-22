Parathyroid glands

Reviews |
Pseudohypoparathyroidism and Gsα–cAMP-linked disorders: current view and open issues
Differential diagnosis between pseudohypoparathyroidism and related disorders of disrupted Gsα–cAMP signalling is a challenge for endocrinologists due to shared clinical and molecular characteristics. Here, Giovanna Mantovani and colleagues discuss both the current understanding and future challenges for the clinical and molecular diagnosis, classification and treatment of pseudohypoparathyroidism and related disorders.