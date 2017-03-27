Parasite genomics
Parasite genomics is the scientific discipline concerned with the study of the genetic material (genome) of parasites, primarily using sequencing, bioinformatics and computational tools. The ultimate goal of which is to understand the diversity, functional roles and evolution of all genes encoded by the parasite.
Antibody-independent mechanisms regulate the establishment of chronic Plasmodium infection
In rodent models, only a minority of infecting Plasmodium parasites, expressing one of several clusters of virulence-associated pir genes, establishes a chronic infection in a manner that is independent of adaptive immunity.Nature Microbiology 2, 16276
The genome of Onchocerca volvulus, agent of river blindness
Characterization of the genomes of the parasite Onchocerca volvulus, the causative agent of river blindness, and its Wolbachia symbiont reveals potential therapeutic targets.Nature Microbiology 2, 16216
Finding the needle in the haystack
This month's Genome Watch discusses the potential of selective whole-genome amplification for overcoming the challenges of whole-genome sequencing of malaria parasites in clinical samples in which they are low in abundance.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 136
Parasite evolution: Adding a piece to the puzzleNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 135
Parasite genomics: Scrutinizing apicomplexansNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 605
Unravelling the Laverania
How did a gorilla-infecting Plasmodium species jump to a human host?Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 478
Commitment issues in Plasmodium
Functional genomics has helped to identify global regulators of sexual differentiation in the malaria parasite.
How apicomplexans became free-riders
This month's Genome Watch explores apicomplexan adaptation to parasitism.Nature Reviews Microbiology 13, 603