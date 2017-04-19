Parasite evolution

Definition

Parasite evolution refers to the heritable genetic changes that a parasite accumulates during its life time, which can arise from adaptations in response to environmental changes or the immune response of the host. Because of their short generation times and large population sizes, parasites can evolve rapidly.

    Unbiased identification of proteins from pathogens that are exposed to a host can provide insight into host–pathogen interaction. Here, the authors use an enzymatic tagging method and mass spectrometry to identify rapidly evolving Nematocida microsporidia proteins when infecting C. elegans.

    African apes harbour six Plasmodium species, one of which gave rise to the human malaria parasite. Here, Sundaraman et al. use selective whole-genome amplification to determine genome sequences from two chimpanzee Plasmodium species, shedding light on the evolutionary origin of the human parasite.

    Trichinellosis is a globally important food-borne disease caused by roundworms of the Trichinella complex. Here the authors present genomic sequences representing all 12 recognized Trichinella species and genotypes, and reconstruct their phylogeny and biogeography.

    Antigens encoded by var genes are major virulence factors of the human malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum. Here, Larremore et al. identify var-like genes in distantly related Plasmodium species infecting African apes, indicating that these genes already existed in an ancestral ape parasite many millions of years ago.

