Parasite evolution
Parasite evolution refers to the heritable genetic changes that a parasite accumulates during its life time, which can arise from adaptations in response to environmental changes or the immune response of the host. Because of their short generation times and large population sizes, parasites can evolve rapidly.
Identification of microsporidia host-exposed proteins reveals a repertoire of rapidly evolving proteins
Unbiased identification of proteins from pathogens that are exposed to a host can provide insight into host–pathogen interaction. Here, the authors use an enzymatic tagging method and mass spectrometry to identify rapidly evolving Nematocida microsporidia proteins when infecting C. elegans.Nature Communications 8, 14023
Genomes of cryptic chimpanzee Plasmodium species reveal key evolutionary events leading to human malaria
African apes harbour six Plasmodium species, one of which gave rise to the human malaria parasite. Here, Sundaraman et al. use selective whole-genome amplification to determine genome sequences from two chimpanzee Plasmodium species, shedding light on the evolutionary origin of the human parasite.Nature Communications 7, 11078
Phylogenomic and biogeographic reconstruction of the Trichinella complex
Trichinellosis is a globally important food-borne disease caused by roundworms of the Trichinella complex. Here the authors present genomic sequences representing all 12 recognized Trichinella species and genotypes, and reconstruct their phylogeny and biogeography.Nature Communications 7, 10513
Ungulate malaria parasitesScientific Reports 6, 23230
Ape parasite origins of human malaria virulence genes
Antigens encoded by var genes are major virulence factors of the human malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum. Here, Larremore et al. identify var-like genes in distantly related Plasmodium species infecting African apes, indicating that these genes already existed in an ancestral ape parasite many millions of years ago.Nature Communications 6, 8368
Evolve and survive
This month's Genome Watch explores how in vitro directed evolution can be used to identify the target of a drug for the treatment of Chagas disease, which is caused by Trypanosoma cruzi.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 258
Parasite evolution: Adding a piece to the puzzleNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 135
Unravelling the Laverania
How did a gorilla-infecting Plasmodium species jump to a human host?Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 478
Parasite biology: ART resistance marker discoveredNature Reviews Microbiology 12, 74
Human malarial parasite came from gorillas
The parasite that causes the deadliest form of malaria in humans was not transmitted by chimpanzees.
