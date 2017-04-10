Latest Research and Reviews
Dynamic transcriptomes identify biogenic amines and insect-like hormonal regulation for mediating reproduction in Schistosoma japonicum
For reproduction, the human parasite Schistosoma japonicum relies on a complex and incompletely understood interplay between female and male schistosomes. Here the authors sequence the transcriptome of female and male schistosomes across eight time points during sexual development.Nature Communications 8, 14693
Plasmodium falciparum CRK4 directs continuous rounds of DNA replication during schizogony
Plasmodium falciparum kinase PfCRK4 is a key regulator of DNA replication in schizonts, required both during the intraerythrocytic blood stage of malaria infection and for transmission.Nature Microbiology 2, 17017
Release of Plasmodium sporozoites requires proteins with histone-fold dimerization domains
Oocyst rupture and release of malaria sporozoites is needed for transmission of parasites from vector to humans. Here the authors identify two proteins, which they name ORP1 and ORP2, that form heterodimers and are required for oocyst rupture.Nature Communications 7, 13846
Cyst-Wall-Protein-1 is fundamental for Golgi-like organelle neogenesis and cyst-wall biosynthesis in Giardia lamblia
Giardia lamblia is a human protozoan parasite with two diploid nuclei, which makes complete knock-out of a gene of interest challenging. Here the authors use a Cre/loxP-based approach to knock-out cyst-wall protein 1 (cwp1) and show that CWP1 is essential for cyst-wall biosynthesis.Nature Communications 7, 13859
Parasite development: Plasmodium breaks the linkage
Burda et al. found that Plasmodium berghei liver-stage merozoites induce the disruption of the actin–plasma membrane linkage, which might promote merosome formation.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 320
Parasite biology: Virulence packages
African trypanosomes produce extracellular membrane vesicles that transfer virulence factors to neighbouring parasites and host cells.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 130–131
Commitment issues in Plasmodium
Functional genomics has helped to identify global regulators of sexual differentiation in the malaria parasite.
Parasite biology: Hepatocyte receptor for Plasmodium
Parasite physiology: Linking virulence and transmission in malaria
Two studies identify two chromatin-associated proteins that regulate antigenic variation and sexual differentiation in Plasmodium falciparum.Nature Reviews Microbiology 12, 655
Help for helminthsNature Immunology 14, 1211