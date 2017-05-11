Pancreatitis

Definition

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas. It occurs when pancreatic juices become activated in the pancreas rather than the small intestine. Common causes of pancreatitis are alcohol, gallstones, infection, certain medications and physical trauma. Pancreatitis might be acute (coming on suddenly and lasting a few days) or chronic (occurring over years).

