Pancreatitis
Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas. It occurs when pancreatic juices become activated in the pancreas rather than the small intestine. Common causes of pancreatitis are alcohol, gallstones, infection, certain medications and physical trauma. Pancreatitis might be acute (coming on suddenly and lasting a few days) or chronic (occurring over years).
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
What's unique about acute pancreatitis in children: risk factors, diagnosis and management
In this Review, Husain and Srinath discuss the risk factors, diagnosis and management of acute pancreatitis in children. Aetiological differences between acute pancreatitis and acute recurrent pancreatitis are also explored, as well as strategies to prevent disease recurrence.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 366–372
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Pancreatic cancer: Tumour-derived EVs for diagnosis
Research Highlights |
Pancreas: FGF21 gets the juices flowingNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 126
Research Highlights |
Pancreatitis: Cigarette smoke factor aggravates pancreatitis
Research Highlights |
Pancreatic cancer: Mapping malignant tissue dynamics
News and Views |
Therapy: Gastrointestinal safety of incretin therapies: are we there yet?
The gastrointestinal safety of incretin-based therapies is controversial. Two new studies find no effect of GLP-1 receptor agonists on acute pancreatitis risk, but increased risk of bile duct and gallbladder disease. However, no retrospective epidemiological studies can provide definitive answers, and nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea remain the most clinically relevant adverse effects of these drugs, compromising long-term adherence.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 630–632
Research Highlights |
Therapy: Gastrointestinal risks of incretin-based drugsNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 557