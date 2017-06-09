Pancreatic cancer
Pancreatic cancer is a disease in which malignant cells originate in the pancreatic tissue. Cancer of the exocrine component of the pancreas (adenocarcinomas) represents the majority of pancreatic malignancies. Pancreatic cancer is generally characterized by a poor prognosis.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Splice variants as novel targets in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomaScientific Reports 7, 2981
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Metastasis: The plastic state
ZEB1-mediated epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and cellular plasticity promotes metastasis in pancreatic cancer.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 373
Research Highlights |
Pancreatic cancer: Between ROCK and a hard placeNature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 324–325
Research Highlights |
Pancreatic cancer: ROCK inhibition sensitizes preclinical modelsNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 328
Research Highlights |
In the news: From AACR 2017Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 330
News and Views |
Cancer diagnostics: Light scattering by pancreatic cysts
Pancreatic cysts can be detected via the optical-scatter patterns of these submicroscopic sack-like pockets of tissue.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0060
Research Highlights |
Pancreatic cancer: New biomarkers improve standard screeningNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 262