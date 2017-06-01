Pain management

Featured
Neuropathic pain
Neuropathic pain is caused by a lesion or disease of the somatosensory system (including peripheral and central neurons). Here, the authors present the current descriptions of the presentation, causes, diagnosis and treatment of neuropathic pain with a focus on peripheral neuropathic pain, which has a greater knowledge base than central neuropathic pain.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17002
Osteoarthritis: Nerve ablation — a new treatment for OA pain?
Pain in osteoarthritis (OA) can be resistant to the medical and surgical treatments currently in use. Local denervation of the arthritic joint could offer a new approach to relieve OA pain, if the results of a new cryoneurolysis clinical trial are confirmed.
Pain: Improving opioidsNature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 130
Osteoarthritis in 2016: Anti-NGF treatments for pain — two steps forward, one step back?
Inhibitors of β-nerve growth factor (NGF) have impressive effects in reducing musculoskeletal pain, but have also been associated with adverse events of unclear aetiology. Several studies in the past year have sought to clarify the relative benefits and risks of anti-NGF treatment.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 76–78
Analgesia: Screening for cleaner pain reliefNature Reviews Drug Discovery 15, 677
Fibromyalgia: Shining a light on fibromyalgia treatment
Revised recommendations for the management of fibromyalgia have been published by a multinational EULAR working group. Applying these guidelines to clinical practice will require good clinical judgement and flexibility.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 568–569