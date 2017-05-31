Paediatrics
Paediatrics is a medical discipline focused on individuals from birth to the end of adolescence. The care of paediatric patients is different to that of adults, as many drugs are processed differently in these two groups. Growth and development are also more important in paediatric patients than in adults.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Genome-wide approach identifies a novel gene-maternal pre-pregnancy BMI interaction on preterm birth
Preterm birth (PTB) has high prevalence and PTB infants have greater risk for mortality. Here, Hong and colleagues perform a genome-wide gene × environment interaction analysis and find that maternal COL24A1 variants have a significant interaction with maternal pre-pregnancy obesity in increasing PTB risk.Nature Communications 8, 15608
News and Comment
News and Views |
Gut microbiota: Inulin regulates endothelial function: a prebiotic smoking gun?
A new study shows that the prebiotic inulin improves vascular function in an animal model of cardiovascular disease. A key mechanism for how dietary gut microbiota modulation regulates host physiology through the activities of host–microbiota co-metabolic signalling via bile acids and glucagon-like peptide 1 is also explained.
News and Views |
Diabetes: Rising incidence of diabetes mellitus in youth in the USA
Diabetes mellitus is one of the largest epidemics the world faces and is now an important public health challenge. The 'SEARCH for Diabetes in Youth' consortium now reports that, between 2002 and 2012, incidence rates of type 1 diabetes mellitus and type 2 diabetes mellitus grew among all youth in the USA, more so in ethnic minorities.
Research Highlights |
In the news: Clinical trials excite at AAN 2017
News and Views |
Paediatrics: Are human milk oligosaccharides the magic bullet for necrotizing enterocolitis?
There have been no major improvements in the prevention or treatment of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) over the past several decades, and therefore a 'magic bullet' is urgently needed. However, new data demonstrate that disialyllacto-N-tetraose levels in breast milk can predict the risk of NEC, and these findings might provide a strategy for successful intervention.
Research Highlights |
Inflammatory myopathies: Adult and paediatric experts unite for new response criteriaNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 321
Comments and Opinion |
The role of near-infrared spectroscopy monitoring in preterm infants