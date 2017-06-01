Latest Research and Reviews
Physical activity for paediatric rheumatic diseases: standing up against old paradigms
A growing body of evidence supports a shift away from bed rest and inactivity to prescribing physical activity for children and adolescents with rheumatic diseases. Increasing physical activity levels, as well as reducing hypoactivity, can improve symptoms and outcomes in this paediatric population.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 368–379
DEK-targeting DNA aptamers as therapeutics for inflammatory arthritis
DEK is a secreted protein abundant in the synovia of patients with juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Here the authors show DEK is important for neutrophil extracellular trap formation and joint inflammation, and demonstrate therapeutic efficacy of DEK-targeting aptamers in a mouse model of arthritis.Nature Communications 8, 14252
Macrophage activation syndrome in the era of biologic therapy
Macrophage activation syndrome (MAS) is a potentially fatal complication of rheumatic disease, most notably systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Findings from studies in animal models and from clinical observations, particularly in relation to the effects of anticytokine biologic therapies, have led to new concepts of the pathophysiology of this phenomenon.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 259–268
Uveitis associated with juvenile idiopathic arthritis
The most common form of eye inflammation associated with juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) is chronic anterior uveitis, which, if inadequately treated, can lead to ocular complications, including blindness. Sen and colleagues discuss the epidemiology, immunopathogenesis and management of JIA-associated uveitis, and describe the potential for biomarkers to improve its treatment.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 11, 338–348
Inflammation: Hit the DEK!Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 196–197
Paediatric rheumatic diseases: Navigating the transition from paediatric to adult care
New guidelines from EULAR and the Paediatric Rheumatology European Society recommend a set of quality standards for the care of young adults with childhood-onset rheumatic diseases during their transfer from paediatric to adult rheumatology care providers. Can the application of these guidelines prevent patients from getting lost in the system?Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 138–139
Paediatric rheumatic disease: Systemic JIA genetically distinctNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 65
Guidelines: New management recommendations for JDMNature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 560
Paediatric rheumatology: Novel Treg cell subset discovered in JIANature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 436–437
Paediatric rheumatic disease: Phenotype and prognosis of juvenile systemic lupus erythematosus
Cases of systemic lupus erythematosus with onset during childhood seem to be more severe than adult-onset disease, possibly because of genetic influences. But is more-detailed information about the molecular heterogeneity of the disease needed in order to tailor treatments and improve prognosis?Nature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 382–383