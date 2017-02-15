Paediatric kidney disease

Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 42583
Reviews |
The expanding phenotypic spectra of kidney diseases: insights from genetic studies
Next-generation sequencing has boosted gene discovery and facilitated the identification of previously unrecognized phenotypes associated with kidney disease genes, leading to reclassification of clinical diagnoses and broadening our understanding of the phenotypic spectrum of classic kidney disease-associated genes. Here, the authors discuss examples of genes and gene categories for which genetic studies have led to an expansion in our understanding of their phenotypic spectrums, both across and within current kidney disease categories.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 472–483
Reviews |
Exploring the genetic basis of early-onset chronic kidney disease
Genetic studies over the past few years have led to the discovery that a monogenic cause of disease can be detected in ∼20% of individuals with early-onset chronic kidney disease (CKD). In this Review, Vivante and Hildebrandt discuss some of the known single-gene causes of early-onset CKD and the implication of next-generation sequencing for genetic diagnosis. They describe how the discovery of novel causative genes has led to opportunities for delineating the pathomechanisms of disease and potential treatment approaches.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 133–146
Reviews |
Long-term effects of paediatric kidney transplantation
Renal transplantation can be successfully performed in patients of all ages, and the short-term and medium-term outcomes have improved over the past decades. In this Review, Christer Holmberg and Hannu Jalanko discuss the long-term effects of kidney transplantation on paediatric recipients. They outline the adverse effects that can occur with regard to growth, bone health, metabolic and cardiovascular complications, and malignancies, and highlight the challenges that remain in managing the care of paediatric renal transplant recipients.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 301–311
Research |
Acute kidney injury in patients with Kawasaki diseasePediatric Research 80, 224–227
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Polycystic kidney disease: PMM2 mutation causes PKD and hyperinsulinismNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 321
News and Views |
Acute kidney injury: Preventing acute kidney injury through nephrotoxin management
Nephrotoxin-induced acute kidney injury (AKI) is a considerable risk among hospitalized children. The development and use of a proactive, nephrotoxin screening system seems to have led to a significant improvement in AKI rates in one children's hospital, suggesting that such systems might have broader implications for patient care.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 511–512
Research Highlights |
Renal physiology: MAGED2 mutations in transient antenatal Bartter syndromeNature Reviews Nephrology 12, 377
Comments and Opinion |
Kidney disease in children: latest advances and remaining challenges
In this Viewpoint, six leading researchers reflect on progress made in their specialist field of paediatric kidney disease. They provide their insight as to the direction research will take in future years, and comment on areas in which additional research or initiatives are required to improve renal outcomes and patient care for the paediatric and neonatal population.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 182–191
Research Highlights |
Paediatrics: Guidelines for UTI and antenatal hydronephrosis should be gender specificNature Reviews Urology 12, 476