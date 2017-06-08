Paediatric cancer

Latest Research and Reviews
Early phase clinical trials of anticancer agents in children and adolescents — an ITCC perspective
Precision medicine has dramatically changed the landscape of drug development in oncology, but this paradigm shift remains to be adopted in early phase clinical trials of molecularly targeted agents and immunotherapeutic agents in children with cancer. The authors, members of the Innovative Therapies for Children with Cancer (ITCC) Consortium, describe trial design strategies to enable drugs with promising activity to progress rapidly to randomized studies and, therefore, substantially accelerate drug development for children and adolescents with cancer.
Targeted therapies: Selumetinib MEKing differences in NF1Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 140
Paediatric renal tumours: perspectives from the SIOP–RTSGNature Reviews Urology 14, 3–4
Low-grade epilepsy-associated neuroepithelial tumours — the 2016 WHO classification
The recently revised 5th edition of the WHO classification of brain tumours 'blue book' will have a major impact in stratifying diagnosis and treatment. However, low-grade neuroepithelial tumours (LEATs), which present with early-onset focal epilepsy, lack integrated clinicopathological and molecular genetic diagnostic tools. The Neuropathology Task Force of the International League against Epilepsy will critically discuss this issue, as well as offer perspectives on how to decipher and validate clinically meaningful LEAT entities using the current WHO approach.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 732–740
Genetics: New paediatric glioblastoma treatment option
Disease watch: Optimizing endocrine care for survivors of childhood cancer
The latest report from the Childhood Cancer Survivor Study highlights the effect of cancer therapy on endocrine abnormalities over >30 years of follow up. Overall, 44% of patients had one endocrine abnormality, 16.7% had two and 6.6% had three or more. The findings highlight the need for long-term endocrine monitoring of these patients.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 564–565