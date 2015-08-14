Research |
Latest Research and Reviews
- Neuropsychopharmacology 41, 932–939
Research |
Histone deacetylase inhibitors facilitate partner preference formation in female prairie voles
The authors show that mating-induced partner preference in monogamous prairie voles is associated with increased histone acetylation at the oxytocin and vasopressin V1a receptor promoters, and subsequent upregulation of these genes. Histone deacetylase inhibitors induced partner preference in females even in the absence of mating.Nature Neuroscience 16, 919–924
Research |
Fear-enhancing effects of septal oxytocin receptors
Although oxytocin is generally thought to exert anxiolytic, prosocial and antistress effects, reports of anxiogenic effects in humans have recently emerged. Here the authors show that oxytocin receptors in the lateral septum mediate the stress-induced enhancement of fear conditioning in mice in a process involving MAPK-ERK signaling.Nature Neuroscience 16, 1185–1187
Research |
Oxytocin, Social Cognition and PsychiatryNeuropsychopharmacology 40, 243–244
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Gut–brain communication: Making friends with microbes
In mice, maternal obesity induces differences in the gut microbiota of the offspring that can affect the development of social behaviour.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 533
Research Highlights |
Neuronal circuits: Looking after your own
Parental care of offspring involves a complex array of innate behaviours and is influenced by a dopaminergic circuit within the hypothalamus that regulates circulating oxytocin levels.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 645
Research Highlights |
Behavioural neuroscience: Picking up the pups
Oxytocin tunes the responses of neurons in the left auditory cortex to pup calls and may thus promote pup retrieval by virgin female mice.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 315
Comments and Opinion |
Is birth a critical period in the pathogenesis of autism spectrum disorders?
There is emerging evidence that the interactions of oxytocin, GABAergic signals and stress molecules during birth can contribute to autism spectrum disorders. In this Opinion article, Ben-Ari suggests that, during birth, oxytocin can attenuate certain neurodevelopmental alterations, thereby attenuating the pathogenesis of autism in offspring.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 498–505
Research Highlights |
Behavioural neuroscience: Socially interactive interneurons
A subpopulation of cortical neurons that express oxytocin receptors mediates female sociosexual behaviour in mice.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 768–769
Research Highlights |
Behaviour: Hormone may aid monogamyNature 492, 157