Oxidoreductases

Definition

Oxidoreductases are enzymes that catalyze transfer of electrons from a donor (reductant) to an acceptor (oxidant) molecule, generally using nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate (NADP) or nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) as cofactors. The name of the oxidoreductase generally takes the form of '[acceptor name] dehydrogenase'.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment