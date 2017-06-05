Oxidoreductases
Oxidoreductases are enzymes that catalyze transfer of electrons from a donor (reductant) to an acceptor (oxidant) molecule, generally using nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate (NADP) or nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) as cofactors. The name of the oxidoreductase generally takes the form of '[acceptor name] dehydrogenase'.
Oxidative damage can have a devastating effect on the structure and activity of proteins, leading to cell death. This Review discusses how bacteria repair oxidized proteins and highlights the importance of these repair systems in physiology and virulence.
Glutaredoxins have important roles in redox processes. Here the authors show that the enzymatic activity of glutaredoxins requires two distinct glutathione interactions sites, one recognizing the glutathione disulfide substrate and one activating glutathione as a reducing agent.Nature Communications 8, 14835
Warfarin has been the most widely prescribed anticoagulant for decades. It functions by inhibiting the membrane enzyme vitamin K epoxide reductase (VKOR), but the molecular details of this effect have remained elusive. Two new studies shed light on the warfarin-VKOR interaction. The work has implications for precision medicine and could guide drug discovery.
