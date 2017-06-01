Other photonics

News and Views |
- Nature Photonics 11, 333–335
Microresonator-based solitons for massively parallel coherent optical communications
Frequency combs produced by solitons in silicon-based optical microresonators are used to transmit data streams of more than 50 terabits per second in telecommunication wavelength bands.Nature 546, 274–279
Enhancing Optical Forces in InP-Based WaveguidesScientific Reports 7, 3107
Improving randomness characterization through Bayesian model selectionScientific Reports 7, 3097
Multimode entanglement in reconfigurable graph states using optical frequency combs
Multimode entanglement is an important resource for quantum information processing, but setups are often able to generate specific configurations only. Here the authors present an on-demand reconfigurable multimode entangled state source, realizing thirteen cluster states of various sizes and connectivities.Nature Communications 8, 15645
Light generated bubble for microparticle propulsionScientific Reports 7, 2815
Attosecond metrology: Optical waveform reconstruction
The direct measurement of few-cycle optical waveforms with arbitrary polarization and weak intensity is now made possible thanks to extreme ultraviolet interferometry with isolated attosecond pulses.Nature Photonics 11, 333–335
Liquid crystals: Realizing 3D topological solitonsNature Photonics 11, 273
Imaging: Quantum time lensNature Photonics 11, 267
Tricks for ticks
Optical-lattice clocks have pushed the limits of frequency measurement — to such an extent that a tiny difference in altitude affects the clock's tick rate, as Hidetoshi Katori elucidates.Nature Physics 13, 414
Interferometry: Gravitational phase shift
Biomedical optics: Blood monitoring