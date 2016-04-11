Osteocytes

Definition

Osteocytes are one of the three cell types found inside spaces of vertebrate bones. Osteocytes are derived from osteoblasts trapped in the bone matrix and are connected to each other by cytoplasmic extensions. They participate in signalling events between the rest of the organism or the environment and the osteoblasts and osteoclasts.

