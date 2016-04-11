Osteocytes
Osteocytes are one of the three cell types found inside spaces of vertebrate bones. Osteocytes are derived from osteoblasts trapped in the bone matrix and are connected to each other by cytoplasmic extensions. They participate in signalling events between the rest of the organism or the environment and the osteoblasts and osteoclasts.
Wnt signalling in osteoporosis: mechanisms and novel therapeutic approaches
Wnt signalling is crucial for bone formation, as mutations in this pathway can lead to skeletal disorders. This Review summarizes current studies on Wnt signalling and advances in therapeutic approaches targeting Wnt antagonists to enhance bone formation.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 9, 575–583
The dependences of osteocyte network on bone compartment, age, and diseaseBone Research 3, 15009
Evidence for osteocyte regulation of bone homeostasis through RANKL expression
To date, the dogma in the field has been that RANKL, an essential cytokine in osteoclast maturation, is released by osteoblasts as a way to coordinate bone growth and bone loss during adult bone remodeling. Now, Hiroshi Takayanagi and colleagues, as well as Charles O'Brien and colleagues, have independently found that osteocytes are the predominant source of RANKL in the adult mouse. As RANKL signaling is a key target in treating osteoporosis, these results have potentially important implications for disease management.Nature Medicine 17, 1231–1234
