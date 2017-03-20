Research | | open
Osteoblasts
Osteoblasts are one of the three cell types found in vertebrate bones. Osteoblasts synthesise the bone collagen matrix of the bone and also participate in matrix mineralisation, which provides strength. When osteoblasts are trapped into the matrix, they become osteocytes. While it is formed by osteoblasts, the bond matrix is degraded by osteoclasts.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 44925
Reviews | | open
Current research on pharmacologic and regenerative therapies for osteoarthritisBone Research 4, 15040
Reviews |
Wnt signalling in osteoporosis: mechanisms and novel therapeutic approaches
Wnt signalling is crucial for bone formation, as mutations in this pathway can lead to skeletal disorders. This Review summarizes current studies on Wnt signalling and advances in therapeutic approaches targeting Wnt antagonists to enhance bone formation.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 9, 575–583
News and Comment
News and Views |
Bone: Osteoblasts and global energy metabolism – beyond osteocalcin
There is mounting evidence that osteoblasts are involved in the regulation of global energy metabolism. Although osteocalcin signalling remains important, the complexity of systemic energy storage and expenditure makes it likely that hitherto unknown factors are also involved in osteoblast-mediated regulation of metabolism.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 261–262
Research Highlights |
Rheumatoid arthritis: CCN1, a novel RA target?Nature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 561
Research Highlights |
Bone: The circadian clock controls bone remodellingNature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 132–133
Research Highlights |
Therapy: Targeted delivery of packaged siRNA promotes osteogenesisNature Reviews Rheumatology 11, 196
News |
Of femurs and fertility
Mouse studies suggest bone hormone affects male fertility.
Research Highlights |
Development: Osteoblasts and osteoclasts keep in touch