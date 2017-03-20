Osteoblasts

Definition

Osteoblasts are one of the three cell types found in vertebrate bones. Osteoblasts synthesise the bone collagen matrix of the bone and also participate in matrix mineralisation, which provides strength. When osteoblasts are trapped into the matrix, they become osteocytes. While it is formed by osteoblasts, the bond matrix is degraded by osteoclasts.

