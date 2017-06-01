Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Endogenous adenosine maintains cartilage homeostasis and exogenous adenosine inhibits osteoarthritis progression
Osteoarthritis (OA) is a debilitating and destructive joint disease for which disease modifying drugs are not available. Here the authors show that extracellular adenosine signalling via the A2AR receptor on chondrocytes is needed to prevent OA and that liposome-bound adenosine injection can treat the pathology in rats.Nature Communications 8, 15019
Research |
Local clearance of senescent cells attenuates the development of post-traumatic osteoarthritis and creates a pro-regenerative environment
Pharmacological or genetic depletion of senescent cells in the joint ameliorates osteoarthritis in mice.Nature Medicine 23, 775–781
Reviews |
The role of metabolism in the pathogenesis of osteoarthritis
Metabolic reprogramming of immune cells and somatic cells alike has a role in perpetuating disease in the joints. In this Review, the authors examine metabolic alterations that occur in the main cells of the joint tissues during osteoarthritis.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 302–311
News and Comment
News and Views |
Osteoarthritis: Nerve ablation — a new treatment for OA pain?
Pain in osteoarthritis (OA) can be resistant to the medical and surgical treatments currently in use. Local denervation of the arthritic joint could offer a new approach to relieve OA pain, if the results of a new cryoneurolysis clinical trial are confirmed.
News and Views |
Osteoarthritis: You can rely on radiography when managing OA, but not too much!
When considering the role of imaging in the management of symptomatic, peripheral joint osteoarthritis (OA) in clinical practice, clinicians should be aware that radiography has its drawbacks, and also consider that the use of advanced imaging techniques such as MRI should not be discouraged.
Research Highlights |
Osteoarthritis: Removing old chondrocytes to combat disease
Research Highlights |
Osteoarthritis: Rare genotypes associated with hip replacement
Research Highlights |
Osteoarthritis: Pain variables differ in their associated markers
Research Highlights |
Osteoarthritis: Targeting peripheral pain neurons in OANature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 323