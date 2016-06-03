Latest Research and Reviews
Motivational activation: a unifying hypothesis of orexin/hypocretin function
Orexins (hypocretins) are involved in a large variety of behaviors and physiological processes including feeding, sleep/wake regulation, and reward. In this perspective, the authors propose a unifying function for orexins in translating motivational activation into sets of processes that support adaptive behaviors.Nature Neuroscience 17, 1298–1303
The role of orexin in motivated behaviours
Recent data have shown that orexins regulate not only wakefulness but also feeding, emotional behaviour, reward seeking and autonomic and endocrine responses. Takeshi Sakurai summarizes these findings and proposes that the orexin system regulates the response of the body to its internal and external environments to support various motivated behaviours.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 719–731
The Hypocretin/Orexin System Mediates the Extinction of Fear MemoriesNeuropsychopharmacology 39, 2732–2741
Neurophysiology: Inhibitory consumptionNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 605
Structure: The anatomy of sleepNature 497, S2–S3